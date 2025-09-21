Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.17 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $98.50 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.90 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Capital One Financial reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.46.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

