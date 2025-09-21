Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

