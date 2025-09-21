Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Trading Down 2.8%

CCL stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.