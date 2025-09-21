Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.77 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.