Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.