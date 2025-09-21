Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after buying an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $131.82 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

