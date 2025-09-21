Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Centene by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Centene by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

