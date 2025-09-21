Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,474 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,640,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $125.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -666.19, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

