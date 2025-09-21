Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 204 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,400,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,066,003.80. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:JBL opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

