Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 488 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $163.87 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.