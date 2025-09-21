Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Corpay by 1,302.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 38,235.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 558,236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 4,811.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,326,000 after purchasing an additional 545,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after acquiring an additional 472,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $104,428,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $301.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.02 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.