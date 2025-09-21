Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 220 shares of company stock worth $201,181 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $873.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $929.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,125.77. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

