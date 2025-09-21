Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,077 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF $QAT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 3.75% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

