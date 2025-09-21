Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 54,636 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,550 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,553,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,365,000 after acquiring an additional 433,657 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

