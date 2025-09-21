Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 76 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 21.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

