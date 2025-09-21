Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF $KWT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 3.43% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 439.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 365,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,926,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

