Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after buying an additional 1,467,254 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $55,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $47,056,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 187.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 605,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 395,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MKC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

