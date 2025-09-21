Swedbank AB Acquires 103,676 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.09% of HP worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in HP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 230,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in HP by 33.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

