Swedbank AB Acquires 4,700 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GitLab were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 42.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 75,331 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,001.12. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $5,445,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,852 shares of company stock worth $50,219,603. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Trading Up 0.3%

GitLab stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.00 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

