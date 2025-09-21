Swedbank AB Acquires 82,176 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.18% of Annaly Capital Management worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $37,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,883 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $16,500,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,217,000 after buying an additional 730,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.4%

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

