Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after purchasing an additional 462,807 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,317,000 after purchasing an additional 401,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,017,000 after purchasing an additional 371,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.93 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares in the company, valued at $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,638. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.