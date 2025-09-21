Swedbank AB Buys 5,044 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $301.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

