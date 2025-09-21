Swedbank AB Buys 6,164 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

