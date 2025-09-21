Swedbank AB Buys 62,102 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,102 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2%

LYB stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

