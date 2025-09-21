Swedbank AB Buys 8,305 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Waters worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Waters by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $301.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.