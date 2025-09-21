Swedbank AB Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

