Swedbank AB Grows Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.15% of Aptiv worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

APTV stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $86.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

