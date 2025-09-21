Swedbank AB Grows Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Snap-On worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,676,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $337.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.64 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.