Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $90.86 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

