Swedbank AB Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 473,975 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,646,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $144.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

