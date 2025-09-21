Swedbank AB Has $14.52 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

