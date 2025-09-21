Swedbank AB Has $15.59 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

