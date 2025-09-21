Swedbank AB Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,595,000 after purchasing an additional 829,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.75.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

