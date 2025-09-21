Swedbank AB Has $20.62 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1%

SBA Communications stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.41. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.