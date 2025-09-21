Swedbank AB Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AON were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $350.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.61. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON ( NYSE:AON ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. AON's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

