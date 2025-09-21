Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Medpace were worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 221.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 675.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 105,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 41,658.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $498.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day moving average of $355.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $506.55.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $422.27.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at $434,803,569.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

