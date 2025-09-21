Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Insulet by 30.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 265,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Insulet by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.06.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $330.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $225.37 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

