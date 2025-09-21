Swedbank AB Lowers Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of DG stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

