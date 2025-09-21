Swedbank AB Purchases 142,123 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Carnival were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 14,603.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

