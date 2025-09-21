Swedbank AB Purchases 18,700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,238,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Research cut Otis Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

