Swedbank AB Purchases 23,519 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 52.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 217,574 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

