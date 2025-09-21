Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.23% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $23,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Zacks Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $73.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

