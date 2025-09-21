Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Swedbank AB increased its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,180 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

