Swedbank AB Sells 1,947 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State of Wyoming grew its position in Hershey by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $173.89.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

