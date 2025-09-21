Swedbank AB Sells 236 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,683,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.88. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

