Swedbank AB Sells 392,586 Shares of Avient Corporation $AVNT

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,586 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Avient were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avient by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Avient by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avient by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $35.19 on Friday. Avient Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.