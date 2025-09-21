Swedbank AB Sells 42,020 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 35.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $503,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.