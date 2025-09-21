Swedbank AB Sells 42,123 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.15% of CF Industries worth $23,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

