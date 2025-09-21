Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

