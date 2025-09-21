T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 3.06% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

TMSL stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

